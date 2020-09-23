51% of Indians eager to step out for live entertainment: Survey

The pandemic has, without any doubt, created demand for specific logistics and arrangements. 77% of the respondents said they would prefer an outdoor spot or an open-air venue, 27% would go for bars, clubs or restaurants and 24% prefer indoor auditoriums. About 57% said they would want distinct seating possibilities, possibly to account for social distancing, 56% said they would prefer drive-in theatres or concerts while 29% would be okay with pre-defined markers to stand at a venue.