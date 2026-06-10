Under-30s now drive 57% of Hindi box office, forcing a strategy shift

Audiences under 30 account for 57% of the Hindi box office, making the 15-30 age group a critical demographic for the theatrical business, according to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax.
This dominance is reshaping both content and marketing strategies. While studios are leaning into youth-focused genres like horror and romance, exhibitors are increasingly experimenting with lower first-week ticket prices to boost footfalls. Even so, theatre owners maintain that family-friendly genres remain essential for drawing larger groups to cinemas, even if these are limited to big tentpole, star-driven films.
Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said, “The 15-30 audience today drives opening weekends, books in advance, generates social buzz, and essentially sets the opening weekend narrative. They are the fastest to react, post, recommend, and influence perception around a film.” Ultimately, they are the ones who decide whether a film elevates into a major cinematic event, Mendiratta added.