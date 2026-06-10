Under-30s now drive 57% of Hindi box office, forcing a strategy shift

Lata Jha
4 min read10 Jun 2026, 11:36 AM IST
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Even so, theatre owners maintain that family-friendly genres remain essential for drawing larger groups to cinemas.
Summary
While studios lean heavily into viral trends and youth-focused pricing to win over Gen Z, the shrinking pool of broad family entertainers leaves a gap in smaller markets.

Audiences under 30 account for 57% of the Hindi box office, making the 15-30 age group a critical demographic for the theatrical business, according to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax.

This dominance is reshaping both content and marketing strategies. While studios are leaning into youth-focused genres like horror and romance, exhibitors are increasingly experimenting with lower first-week ticket prices to boost footfalls. Even so, theatre owners maintain that family-friendly genres remain essential for drawing larger groups to cinemas, even if these are limited to big tentpole, star-driven films.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, said, “The 15-30 audience today drives opening weekends, books in advance, generates social buzz, and essentially sets the opening weekend narrative. They are the fastest to react, post, recommend, and influence perception around a film.” Ultimately, they are the ones who decide whether a film elevates into a major cinematic event, Mendiratta added.

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In response, filmmakers have started reverse-engineering content for this cohort, which is why the industry is leaning heavily toward high-concept spectacles, horror-comedies, action franchises, and visually immersive cinema. Films such as Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Animal worked because they combined scale with strong social media currency.

“At the same time, the pipeline for broad family entertainers has been reduced. Earlier, films such as the Golmaal franchise, Hindi Medium, or Badhaai Ho brought multiple generations to theatres together. Today, that segment is thinner, and exhibitors sometimes do feel that gap,” Mendiratta said.

The young and the restless

Younger moviegoers were among the earliest demographics to head back to theatres after the pandemic, according to Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy officer at PVR INOX Ltd, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Ltd, and president of the Multiplex Association of India. He said these viewers are deeply influenced by digital marketing, social media conversations, and the viral hype generated online ahead of a film's release.

“The youth audience tends to be driven by immediacy and ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO), which often translates into strong opening numbers for films. At the same time, family audiences remain equally important contributors to the theatrical business,” Gianchandani said, citing films such as Mahavatar Narsimha, Border 2 and, more recently, Bhooth Bangla as examples of titles that brought in family audiences. Some industry experts said multiple group bookings of three to four family members show that family footfalls remain strong whenever the content aligns with their preferences.

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That said, there is a need for more family-centric titles. While a niche film can easily find its audience in large metros due to the massive population, smaller towns operate differently. Mendiratta noted that in places like Kolhapur or Bilaspur, cinema is still treated as a major family outing and a shared experience. When the release lineup leans too heavily toward youth-oriented content, families in smaller markets simply stay home. Footfalls suffer and, more critically, the movie-going habit begins to fade among older generations.

Still, some argue that a film's specific genre is what truly dictates its audience. Narayan Parasuram, director of Somaiya Dhwani Chitram at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, noted that pure romance films predominantly attract the 18-25 age group, while romantic comedies draw a slightly broader audience of 24-40 year-olds. However, recent releases have thrown up major exceptions to this rule. Paid previews for Dhurandhar 2–The Revenge drew an audience primarily over the age of 45, while May's release Krishnavataram defied typical demographics entirely, bringing massive crowds aged 25 to 75 into theaters during its opening week.

Regional flavour

“Family films have not disappeared. They have shifted. In smaller towns and tier-two and three cities, the family entertainer category is now being served substantially by regional cinema,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization, Cinépolis India.

Gujarati cinema crossed 240 crore in 2025, up from 84 crore in 2024, led by Laalo-Krishna Sada Sahaayate. Malayalam delivered Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Marathi delivered Dashavatar. Each is rooted in family viewing.

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Audiences in non-metros are showing up for films that speak to their cultural context, regardless of language. The real gap is in the mid-budget Hindi family entertainer, and that is a demand pocket producers will need to address in 2026 and 2027,” Misra said.

On pricing, the under-30 audience is price-aware but not price-led, he said. It pays for premium formats when the content warrants it. Price elasticity is more visible mid-week, where value pricing brings in younger, more frequent visitors who would not have shown up at weekend rates. “The wider implication is that planning will increasingly happen at the segment level. Marketing channels, pricing tiers, content design and release timing will all be calibrated more granularly,” Misra added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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