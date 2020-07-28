The government may be planning to open up the economy, but customers have other ideas.

They may be missing the movies, but are alarmed by the thought of sitting in a theatre with strangers and the AC on at full.

Or working out in a gym (air-conditioned), hitting the treadmill with the trainer standing close by. There’s data to back up this wariness:

According to a survey by social media and community platform LocalCircles, only 6% of those surveyed were willing to go back to movie theatres in the next 60 days, 3% willing to visit cinemas frequently, and another 3% okay with a couple of outings.

Consumers are clearly aware of the risks, with 72% respondents saying they will not visit cinema theatres, while the rest are either not sure.

The reaction to going to gyms, which have remained shut since March, was similar. While only 6% said they were willing to get back to their pre-covid gym visits, 3% said they will go less frequently. However, 32% said they will not visit gyms and the remaining were either undecided or were not gym-goers.

The survey received over 18,000 responses across 251 districts of India. Just over half the respondents were from tier-I cities, 24% from tier-II and 23% from tier-III and -IV towns.

Media and entertainment industry experts said the ministry of information and broadcasting has written to the home ministry to reconsider opening up movie theatres.

