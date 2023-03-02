New Delhi: About 60% of listeners reported taking action after hearing a podcast ad, while 22% said they researched the brand, according to a survey by podcast network IVM Podcasts in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance. The study aimed to delve deeper into consumption patterns in the audio-streaming market in India.

About 3,200 Indian podcast listeners comprised the sample set for the survey.

Crypto. healthcare and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) were the top categories of brands which listeners had a higher recall for on podcast platforms.

As per the survey, about 84% of Mumbai’s podcast audience listened to podcasts in English. Mumbai (88%) and Pune (90%) prefer higher rates of storytelling format in podcasts when compared to the rest of the country. At 70%, Kolkata was the only city that rated higher than other cities in preference for conversational format of podcasts. However, Kolkata listeners lean towards shorter episodes. Delhi, Pune and Bangalore reported higher trust in podcasts than the rest of the country.

While podcast growth was spread equally in metros and non-metros, city-specific findings draw a more diverse picture of the podcast listener landscape. “The podcast business still lacks recognised research or assessment processes because it is a relatively young medium. Given this, we think a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem is essential for all stakeholders. For those trying to develop content, marketing, and business strategies, an evaluation of this survey can prove to be useful," Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts - Pratilipi said in a statement.

Utsav Mamoria, insights head, InMobi Pulse, said that by utilising its intelligence capabilities and access to responders, the company was able to gather the information that went beyond the scope of surface-level insights. “The objective was to offer the industry thorough, inclusive, and incredibly valuable data that could be used at all levels," he said in a statement.