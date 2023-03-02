60% of listeners take action after hearing a podcast ad: Survey
Crypto, healthcare and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) were the top categories of brands which listeners had a higher recall for, on podcast platforms.
New Delhi: About 60% of listeners reported taking action after hearing a podcast ad, while 22% said they researched the brand, according to a survey by podcast network IVM Podcasts in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance. The study aimed to delve deeper into consumption patterns in the audio-streaming market in India.
