69% urban Indians say frequency of going to cinemas has reduced: YouGov survey
The biggest reason for people’s reduced trips to the cinema hall is the option of streaming films online
Nearly seven in ten urban Indians (69%) said their frequency of going to movie theatres has reduced, according to a new survey conducted by market research and data analytics firm YouGov.