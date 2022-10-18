69% urban Indians say frequency of going to cinemas has reduced: YouGov survey

The biggest reason for people’s reduced trips to the cinema hall is the option of streaming films online (44%), followed by people’s preference to watch films at home (42%). Nearly a third think going to a cinema is expensive or feel there aren’t any films worth going to the cinema for (32% each). North Indians were more likely to say they do not go to cinemas because of the flexibility of streaming films online. Similarly, the 40 plus group prefers to watch films at home, YouGov said.