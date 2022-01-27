70% of Indians frustrated with OTT viewing experiences: Accenture

A majority of consumers globally said they’d like to be able to take their profile from one service to another to better personalized content (56%). In India, 81% of users somewhat or completely agreed with the statement “I would like to be able to take my profile from one service to another in order to allow better personalization of content" while 79% agreed with “I would be happy to allow a video on demand service to know more about me, for example personal interests, mood or current location in order to better personalized recommendation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}