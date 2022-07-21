NEW DELHI: Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said his ministry took action against 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 websites working against the interest of the country in 2021-22, and got them blocked. These actions were taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Thakur said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}