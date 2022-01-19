’83 crosses the 100 crore mark at the box office

Some trade experts had earlier predicted ‘83 may not find traction among the youth, given that the 1983 World Cup happened much before their lifetime, and may only manage 25-30% of advance ticket sales of No Way Home the night before release. However, others said the film could grow by word-of-mouth and benefit from school vacations and the ongoing festive season, besides the fact that it is peppered with nationalistic fervour. The closure of cinemas in states like Delhi, Bihar and Haryana, imposition of 50% occupancies in several others and the growing Omicron scare has further impacted the business of the film. However, that it has not found audience acceptance is clear from the consistent run of Pushpa.