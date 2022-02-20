’83 to premiere on TV on 20 March

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Sports drama '83 will have a satellite television premiere on Star Gold on 20 March. Released for the Christmas weekend this December, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had made ₹107 crore at last count. It has been directed by Kabir Khan and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree. The Hindi version of the film will be available on Netflix while other languages will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

To be sure, mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home. Last May, Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned by viewers and critics alike after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, had clocked over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Actor Vijay's Tamil film Master, that had set the cash registers ringing when released in theatres last January, too, had managed an impressive satellite television premiere for its dubbed Hindi version with 6.7 million AMAs (average minute audience), according to estimates from TV monitoring agency BARC. The film was aired on Zee Cinema in the last week of May.

Movie channels contributed 24% to total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Amid the pandemic-induced mobility curbs, with people mostly home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, said broadcast industry executives.