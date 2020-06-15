90% of consumers are connecting more to virtual world during coronavirus: EY

The pandemic has also accelerated the transition to a cashless ecosystem. Digital platforms are gaining strength as a preferred medium for most purposes, nearly 38% respondents started using digital payments for the first time. Digital wallets stand strong, with 53% respondents making payments through e-wallets. In fact, telecom operators’ strategies to monetize digital payments are structurally positive, with 12% respondents leveraging self-care applications for payments. The market is poised for a growth with the digital payment transaction value forecast to double from 2019 to touch $135.2 billion in 2023.