Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, January 2, live from Beverly Hills, California. Viewers has set all eyes on nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 95th Oscar nominations tomorrow.

The Awards will be exciting for India as four films have been shortlisted---RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. It will be revealed tomorrow whether Indian movies will get selected for Oscar nominations.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

ICYMI: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 95th Oscar nominations next Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.https://t.co/Ncsp80riZ5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2023

When to watch?

The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST, according to an official statement. So, set you alarm and stay tuned the nominees' announcement.

Where to watch?

The presentation for Oscar nominations will be live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter. And for the first time, it will be in Virtual Reality via Metaverse’s Horizon Worlds.

Expected nominees

For Best Director category, Todd Field (Tár), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are expected to be nominated for Oscars.

For Best Picture category, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everywhere All at Once are being seen as expected nominations.

For Best Actress category, Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) can be nominated tomorrow.

For Best Actor category, Bill Nighy (Living), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) are likely to be nominees.

Oscar Awards 2022

Last year, Ahmed won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film as the co-writer, producer, and star of The Long Goodbye. He also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2021 for his performance in Sound of Metal.