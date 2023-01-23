95th Oscar nominations: Know date, time, and others details of live event2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday. Ready full story for more information.
Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, January 2, live from Beverly Hills, California. Viewers has set all eyes on nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 95th Oscar nominations tomorrow.
