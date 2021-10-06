A cameo in a James Bond film can increase a car’s value by 1,000%

Other Aston Martin cars from the Bond films gained plenty of value, though not as much as the cars higher on this list. Aston Martins of this caliber have simply always been worth a lot. A 2008 Aston Martin DBS V12 from Quantum of Solace jumped 245% in value when it sold for £241,250 at a Christie’s sale in 2012. (That compares to a £70,000 standard value.) A 1969 Aston Martin DBS-6 from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service—the one that appeared with the Cougar XR7 and James Bond’s own personal wedding car—sold for £8,991 in 1978, up 182% over its standard value of £3,050.

