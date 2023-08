According to videos circulating on social media, when a concertgoer threw a drink at American rapper Cardi B, she responded by throwing her microphone at the offending person.

The incident occurred at a concert in Las Vegas last week and was caught on camera and captured by several fans.

Cardi B is the latest performer to suffer such an attack.

Recently, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the head by a cell phone thrown by a New York concertgoer. In London, someone threw a bag containing the ashes of her own mother at superstar Pink, according to media reports.

Cardi B, in a bright orange floor-length dress, was singing near the front of a stage in Las Vegas when someone, apparently a woman, threw the contents of a tall plastic cup in her direction, an AFP report said.