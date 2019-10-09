Directed by Justin Baldoni, Five Feet Apart is a tale of two teenagers who meet and fall in love at a hospital, but can’t be together because of their health conditions.

Stella (played by Haley Lu Richardson) is suffering from cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and the digestive system, and spends much of her time going in and out of hospitals. During one such trip, she meets Will (Cole Sprouse), who not only has CF but also carries a bacteria that would be dangerous for another CF patient. Eventually, they fall in love but can’t stand close to each other because of fear of cross contamination.

Though Five Feet Apart is a tear-jerker filled with clumsy clichés and a predictable story, it accomplishes its goal: raising awareness about CF and its treatment.

