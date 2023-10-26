A ‘New’ Beatles Song Reunites the Voices of John, Paul, George and Ringo
John Jurgensen , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Oct 2023, 07:14 PM IST
SummaryIn a kind of rock ’n’ roll séance, surviving bandmates used AI technology to refresh a tinny Lennon demo tape, then added in the rest of the Fab Four
George Harrison counts in, then solemn piano chords give way to the voice of John Lennon. He sings a wistful melody as the tune builds around an insistent drumbeat, stabbing strings and backing vocals by Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The chorus: “Now and then, I miss you…"
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less