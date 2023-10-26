A ‘New’ Beatles Song Reunites the Voices of John, Paul, George and Ringo

When it comes to questions of cultural legacy, the Beatles are the ultimate Rorschach test. Not only did the quartet make stunning music, but their career together was finite. “We didn’t have to see them in the 1980s with mullets and checkered sneakers and skinny ties or whatever. They didn’t dilute their catalog in the way of some other bands that just went on and on," says John McMillian, author of the book “Beatles Vs. Stones" (and a detractor of the latter’s “bombastic" performances into their 70s and 80s).