A story of naked ambition

Netflix series The Naked Director follows the life of Toru Muranishi, a salesman of encyclopaedias who revolutionized the Japanese adult video industry during the 1980s

To be human is to live as who you really are. In other words, adult videos show humanity itself... I want to sell sexual desire." These lines by Takayuki Yamada, who plays Toru Muranishi, the fast-talking salesman of English encyclopaedias who goes on to change the face of Japan’s porn industry in the 1980s and early 1990s, in Netflix’s The Naked Director, capture the spirit of the new eight-episode series.

Based on Nobuhiro Motohashi’s real-life based book, Zenra Kantoku, this Japanese-language comedy drama chronicles Muranishi’s life and career during the 1980s when Japan experienced its economic boom. It explores, from several angles, his larger than life ambitions as well as setbacks while he tried to turn Japan’s porn industry on its head. After losing the salesman job and finding about his wife’s infidelity, a shattered Muranishi meets chimpira (apprentice gangster), played by Shinnosuke Mitsushima, who tells him about the money to be made in adult magazines. From there starts Muranishi’s hunger to transform the Japanese porn industry, with unabashed eroticism.

