Aaj Tak crosses 50 million subscribers on YouTube1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST
To capture younger audiences who are increasingly spending more time online, television news channels are expanding their reach through digital channels as well programming on YouTube and Facebook.
NEW DELHI: Aaj Tak, the Hindi news channel owned by the TV Today Network, has become the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube. The record was commemorated as Kalli Purie, vice chairperson, India Today Group, met Gautam Anand, managing director of APAC (Asia and Pacific)- YouTube, in Singapore.
