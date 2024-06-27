Aamir Khan buys another home in his own building in Mumbai’s tony Pali Hill for nearly ₹10 crore

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has purchased an apartment in his own building in Mumbai's tony Pali Hill for nearly 10 crore. The luxury apartment is in the same Bella Vista Apartments where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published08:30 PM IST
As per the reports, Aamir Khan's latest property, spanning approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area, attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh
As per the reports, Aamir Khan’s latest property, spanning approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area, attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh(PTI)

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has purchased an apartment in his own building in Mumbai's tony Pali Hill for nearly 10 crore. The luxury apartment is in the same Bella Vista Apartments where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units, Zoom Entertainment reported.

As per SquareYards.com, the Bollywood star purchased this luxury apartment for a substantial Rs. 9.75 crore. As per the reports, the latest property, spanning approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area, attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The property is nestled in one of Mumbai’s most elite residential areas, renowned for its serene ambience and lush surroundings.

Also Read | ’Na na karte pyar tumhi se...’: Thackeray after ’chance encounter’ with Fadnavis

In addition to Bella Vista Apartments, the actor owns some units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments building. Aamir’s two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also live in the same complex. It is important to note that both Bella Vista and Marina Apartments are earmarked for redevelopment.

Also Read | Jio’s new tariff plans: Netizens joke ‘someone has to bear pre-wedding cost’

Besides Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, Aamir Khan also possesses an expansive 5,000-square-foot, sea-facing residence in Bandra, spanning two floors. The Bollywood actor, known for significant investments in real estate, also acquired a sprawling farmhouse of over 2 acres in Panchgani in 2013. According to some media reports he also holds ownership of some residences in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The actor has also invested heavily in commercial properties.

Also Read | INDIA bloc to bring adjournment motions on NEET in Parliament

Aamir’s work front

The actor last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a massive failure at the box office. He also made a cameo appearance in Revathi’s Salaam Venky (2022). His latest produced film, Laapata Ladies, got a positive response. On the acting front, he is busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Pa. The movie focuses on Down Syndrome and is expected to be released around Christmas this year.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryMediaAamir Khan buys another home in his own building in Mumbai’s tony Pali Hill for nearly ₹10 crore

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue