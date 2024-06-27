Bollywood star Aamir Khan has purchased an apartment in his own building in Mumbai's tony Pali Hill for nearly ₹ 10 crore. The luxury apartment is in the same Bella Vista Apartments where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units

As per SquareYards.com, the Bollywood star purchased this luxury apartment for a substantial Rs. 9.75 crore. As per the reports, the latest property, spanning approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area, attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The property is nestled in one of Mumbai’s most elite residential areas, renowned for its serene ambience and lush surroundings.

In addition to Bella Vista Apartments, the actor owns some units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments building. Aamir’s two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also live in the same complex. It is important to note that both Bella Vista and Marina Apartments are earmarked for redevelopment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, Aamir Khan also possesses an expansive 5,000-square-foot, sea-facing residence in Bandra, spanning two floors. The Bollywood actor, known for significant investments in real estate, also acquired a sprawling farmhouse of over 2 acres in Panchgani in 2013. According to some media reports he also holds ownership of some residences in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. The actor has also invested heavily in commercial properties.

Aamir’s work front The actor last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a massive failure at the box office. He also made a cameo appearance in Revathi’s Salaam Venky (2022). His latest produced film, Laapata Ladies, got a positive response. On the acting front, he is busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Pa. The movie focuses on Down Syndrome and is expected to be released around Christmas this year.

