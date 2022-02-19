Aamir Khan moves ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ to August

NEW DELHI: Actor Aamir Khan has moved his much-delayed period drama Laal Singh Chadha to an August release from April, citing more time required to complete it.

The film will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L.Rai for the Independence Day weekend. Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey has chosen to release in place of Khan’s film on 14 April, on the other hand, clashing with period drama KGF: Chapter 2.

To make place for Laal Singh Chadha in August, T-Series has moved its superhero flick Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, indefinitely for now. Khan's film is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

After a gap of more than a month, the Hindi film industry resumed theatrical releases last weekend with Badhaai Do, a successor to the 2018 superhit Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Bihar and Rajasthan are the latest states to have allowed cinemas to operate at 100% capacity, starting this week. They join markets like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu that have also eased restrictions.

A new film is lined up for release every coming week, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (25 February), Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund (4 March), Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (11 March), Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey (18 March) and the much-awaited RRR (25 March), among others.

Dubbed South Indian films releasing alongside are also seen as crowd-pullers, after the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One. Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Khiladi released last Friday, while Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai releases on 24 February.

According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, the pandemic had a severe impact on the Indian box office in 2020 and 2021, with cumulative gross box office collections from two years totalling just ₹5,757 crore, more than ₹5,000 crore lower than what the Indian film industry had grossed in 2019 alone.

