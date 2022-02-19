Aamir Khan moves ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ to August

After a gap of more than a month, the Hindi film industry resumed theatrical releases last weekend with Badhaai Do, a successor to the 2018 superhit Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Bihar and Rajasthan are the latest states to have allowed cinemas to operate at 100% capacity, starting this week. They join markets like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu that have also eased restrictions.