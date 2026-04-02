NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is set to stream on SonyLIV after an initial one-time rental on YouTube, as industry experts assess the prospects of pay-per-view (transaction video-on-demand or TVoD) in India’s evolving film market. The model, long popular in the West, remains experimental here, they said, as audiences increasingly expect films to be available for home viewing within four to six weeks, often free or bundled on subscription OTT platforms.
Aamir Khan’s pay-per-view bet tests India’s OTT market
SummarySitaare Zameen Par’s shift from YouTube rentals to SonyLIV highlights uncertain monetization, evolving viewer habits, and the cautious adoption of TVoD in India
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More