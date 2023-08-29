Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi to team up after 30 years of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’: Report

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024, said a media report

After a gap of almost three decades Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set for a reunion for a movie, said a report by Pinkvilla.

In 1994, both Aamir and Santoshi collaborated for the first time on the comedy movie ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

"Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what's developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months," said the Pinkvilla report quoting a source.

The Pinkvilla report also said that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024.

“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January," the source informed, adding further that this would be the 16th film from Aamir Khan’s banner, Aamir Khan Productions. “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have inked a two-film deal. While Aamir has committed himself to act in the first of the two films, the second one will go on floors later in 2025. Aamir was taken aback by both the subjects and has happily associated himself with the director known for cults like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Khakhee, Bhagat Singh among others," added the Pinkvilla report quoting the source.

The Bollywood actor is all set to start shooting for his next film.

According to a report by ANI citing trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir Khan Productions has locked the release date of the film.

On social media platform X, Adarsh has shared a picture and wrote, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."

The movie 'Ghajini'is set to hit the theatres on 20 December, 2024, said the ANI report.