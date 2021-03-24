Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, actor under home quarantine

Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, actor under home quarantine1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
This news comes as the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally
Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 56-year-old actor's spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols.
Spokesperson of the actor confirmed, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."
This news comes as the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally. Before testing positive for COVID-19, the actor was working on his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'.
Meanwhile, Aamir, who recently quit social media, turned 56 on March 14 this year. On the work front, he recently appeared in the song 'Har Funn Maula' for the film 'Koi Jaane Na', and will next be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
