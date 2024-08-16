’Aattam’, Manoj Bajpayee starrer ’Gulmohar’ shine as best feature movies for 70th National Film Awards; check full list

  • The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 16 August.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated16 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Malayali movie ’Aattam’, directed by Anand Ekarshi won the best feature film in the latest list released for 70th National Film Awards, 2022. (Social media)

Malayali movie 'Aattam', directed by Anand Ekarshi won the best feature film, while Kannada movie 'Kantara' won selected as the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment in the latest list released for 70th National Film Awards, 2022.

Apart from this, Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Gulmohar' was chosen as the best hindi film, while 'KGF Chapter-2' was selected as best Kannada film.

Announcing the list of winners, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury Rahul Rawail said, as quoted by news agency PTI: “The best actress in a leading role is tied, so we have two winners. There is Nithya Menen for the Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’. The second one is Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’. The best actor in a leading role is Rishab Shetty for Kantara. The best director of the year goes to Sooraj Barjatya for ‘Uunchai’. The best feature film goes to a Malyalam film called ‘Aattam’, produced by John Movie Productions and directed by Anand Ekarshi."

In the list, the I&B Ministry selected Haryanvi movie 'Fouja', directed by Pramod Kumar as best debut film of a director, while Gujrati movie 'Kucth Express' was selected as best feature film producing national, social and environmental values.

Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva' was selected as best film in animation, visual effects, gaming & comic category.

‘Murmurs of the jungle’, produced and directed by Sohil Vaidya, was announced as the best documentary for 70th National Film Awards, 2022.

The jury selected Sooraj R Barjatya for best direction for his movie 'Uunchai'. Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty was chosen as best actor (male) for 'Kantara', while Nithya Menon and Manasi Parekh were selected for best actress category for their movies Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Kutch Express (Gujarati) respectively.

Pavan Raj Mallhotra was selected as best actor in a supporting role for Haryanvi movie 'Fouja', while Neena Gupta was selected as best actress in a supporting role for 'Unnchai'

More to come...

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
