Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher to star in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’

Bachchan made his acting debut in 2000 with J. P. Dutta’s war film Refugee and first saw commercial successes with the 2004 action film Dhoom. Bachchan went on to earn critical appreciation for his performances in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). He has also played leading and supporting roles in commercially successful comedies and dramas, including Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Dus (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Guru (2007), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Dostana (2008), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Happy New Year (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). More recently, he has made his foray into the web space with OTT ventures including Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020), Ludo (2020), The Big Bull (2021), Bob Biswas (2021) and Dasvi (2022).