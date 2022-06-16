Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher to star in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The film is expected to be a cricket drama.
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will star in director R.Balki’s next film titled Ghoomer.
The film is expected to be a cricket drama. Kher on Instagram said, “Every project I do it feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. ‘Ghoomer’ gave me that opportunity."
“As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that," she added.
Bachchan made his acting debut in 2000 with J. P. Dutta’s war film Refugee and first saw commercial successes with the 2004 action film Dhoom. Bachchan went on to earn critical appreciation for his performances in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). He has also played leading and supporting roles in commercially successful comedies and dramas, including Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Dus (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Guru (2007), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Dostana (2008), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Happy New Year (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). More recently, he has made his foray into the web space with OTT ventures including Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020), Ludo (2020), The Big Bull (2021), Bob Biswas (2021) and Dasvi (2022).
Around 2010, Bachchan experienced a brief setback in his career with five films that failed commercially. These included titles like thriller Raavan (2010), the social drama Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), action thriller Game (2011), Dum Maaro Dum (2011) and the heist thriller Players (2012).
Balki, former group Chairman of the advertising agency Lowe Lintas, is best known for directing Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009) and Pad Man (2018).
Kher made her debut in 2015 with Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban-based Hindi film Mirzya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor the following year. In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma’s web series Breathe alongside Bachchan. Her other on-screen appearances include a role in Telugu movie Wild Dog in 2021 with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anurag Kashyap’s Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai that released on Netflix.