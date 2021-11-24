New Delhi: As theatres reopen across the country, the last batch of films that couldn’t manage the wait are making their way directly to streaming platforms. Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas , co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh will premiere on ZEE5 on 3 December. It has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The film has been named after and is based on the character of a contract killer from Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani. Actor Saswata Chatterjee had played the role in the original.

“In our endeavour to collaborate with incredible storytellers and present content that strikes a chord, we are happy to bring forth a spin-off of a popular character, ‘Bob Biwas’ in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement.

Bachchan, who made his debut in 2000 with war film Refugee, is known for a string of commercially successful comedies and dramas such as Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Dus (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Dostana (2008), Bol Bachchan (2012), Happy New Year (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). He was most recently seen in comedy drama Ludo that premiered on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video original Breathe 2.

With theatres having reopened in key territories now, a number of filmmakers are looking at locking dates for theatrical releases. However, the backlog over the past year-and-a-half may result in inadequate showcasing for several ready projects. Though trade experts say the resumption of big-screen releases will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for projects that may not find viable showcasing in cinemas.

