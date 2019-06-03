Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Rita Ferreira thriller series

Film and digital production company Abundantia Entertainment has acquired the rights to popular Indian thriller author Vish Dhamija’s Rita Ferreira series. The deal comprises three books – Bhendi Bazaar, Doosra and Lipstick. Abundantia plans to adapt the books into a multi-season, premium original digital series.

Set in Mumbai, the books follow DCP Rita Ferreira and her team, battling the world of crime. The books have also featured in many notable crime, thriller and mystery best-selling lists.

“The tough-as-nails, sharp-as-a-tack, Jim Beam drinking, female cop is not your conventional investigator. In a world dominated by male protagonists, many believed that Rita would not be accepted. But her popularity with readers across age groups and segments has proven otherwise," author Vish Dhamija said in a statement.

Abundantia Entertainment is known for feature films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha besides Amazon Prime Video original Breathe. It is currently in the process of developing an action thriller with the working title The End for Amazon featuring Akshay Kumar.

“Crime is a genre that viewers all over the world can’t get enough of. And when you add a unique and compelling central character to it, you have all the makings of gripping story-telling. From the first time that we read Vish’s books, we knew that we had to bring Rita Ferreira to life. A top-notch writers’ room is being put in place for this show as we aim to recreate and enhance the world of Rita Ferreira for her fans," said Vikram Malhotra, CEO, Abundantia Entertainment.