Abundantia, Israel’s ADD to co-create web content1 min read 16 May 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Abundantia, that is behind films such as Sherni, Shakuntala Devi and Ram Setu, as well as web series Breathe, had first collaborated with ADD Content in late 2019
MUMBAI : Abundantia Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the content studio established by producer Vikram Malhotra, and content creation and distribution company ADD Content are expanding their partnership, which will allow the Indian entity to adapt Israeli formats for an Indian audience besides collaborating on content for global viewership.
