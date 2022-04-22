Abundantia Entertainment, Suresh Triveni launch content studio

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under Opening Image, Triveni will build a team of talent across functions with a focus on content development spanning films and series across languages and genres
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Director Suresh Triveni, known for films like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, has announced the launch of a creative studio and production house, Opening Image, that will be backed by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Triveni’s Jalsa, Abundantia has produced films like Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Director Suresh Triveni, known for films like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, has announced the launch of a creative studio and production house, Opening Image, that will be backed by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Triveni’s Jalsa, Abundantia has produced films like Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Under Opening Image, Triveni will build a team of talent across functions with a focus on content development spanning films and series across languages and genres. A slate of films and series is already under development at the newly formed company and the list includes Triveni’s own next directorial venture as well as content that he’s set to show-run. The creative studio will also host a script lab which will enable creators to develop ideas in collaboration with other writers.
Under Opening Image, Triveni will build a team of talent across functions with a focus on content development spanning films and series across languages and genres. A slate of films and series is already under development at the newly formed company and the list includes Triveni’s own next directorial venture as well as content that he’s set to show-run. The creative studio will also host a script lab which will enable creators to develop ideas in collaboration with other writers.
“The idea of Opening Image is to empower talent - writers, film-makers, technicians. to offer fresh, exclusive and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe," Triveni said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said the company believes in the power of stories and the collaboration with Triveni is being taken to the next level with the new launch.
Abundantia Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes Ram Setu, with Akshay Kumar in the lead, the Hindi remake of period drama Soorarai Pottru jointly produced with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty in the lead, Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon’s next as well as streaming original series such as an all-women led ensemble, Hush Hush directed by Tanuja Chandra, an Amazon Original, The End marking the streaming debut of Akshay Kumar and a multi-season crime drama, based on the bestselling Rita Ferreira books.
The rise of video streaming platforms over the past few years has provided opportunities to several new-age production companies that can now back stories without box office or censorship pressures.