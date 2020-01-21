Indian film and digital content studio Abundantia Entertainment has tied up with American entertainment company Crypt TV that specializes in horror-themed content. The two will create new IPs (intellectual properties) for the Indian market as well as export Crypt’s international shows and films to be remade in local Indian languages.

Known internationally for short-form horror videos such as The Birch, Ghosted and My First Day for YouTube and Facebook, Crypt’s entry into India will be driven by feature films and long-form streaming content. Abundantia has backed films like Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and web shows like Breathe in India.

“Our content for India will be platform agnostic. What excites us about partnering with Abundantia is how much they care about storytelling and our focus here will be to tell human stories that are driven by emotions," Jack Davis, chief executive officer, Crypt TV said, adding that India is the company’s first international market though he is aware that horror is often seen as a B-grade genre in the country but the aim is to make it an A-genre. Davis declined to divulge the company’s investment plans for India calling it a case creative investment.

Both Davis and Abundantia CEO Vikram Malhotra cited the example of Hollywood horror flicks such as A Quiet Place and Get Out that have set the benchmark for what’s scary while being anchored by human tales and emotions.

Of late, content creators in India have also tried to push the envelope with the horror genre. Akshay Kumar will star in Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana, while Vicky Kaushal has been engaged by filmmaker Karan Johar for a three-part horror franchise titled Bhoot. Rajkummar Rao will feature in a horror comedy called Roohi Afzana along with Jahnvi Kapoor, while Kartik Aaryan is all set to do a remake of Kumar’s 2007 horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Netflix came out with a thriller series called Typewriter directed by Sujoy Ghosh last year, while shows such as Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond (ZEE5), Booo Sabki Phategi (ALTBalaji) and Gehraiyaan (Viu) also grabbed eyeballs.

“We currently have an existing Crypt IP in development and are looking at one new creation in India," Malhotra said, adding that the content jointly created will start with Hindi and then go into regional languages.

“Horror is an underserved genre in India. It has remained restricted to either sleaze or low-brow content. But we want to identify that latent market that is driven by young audiences for whom fear comes from anxiety, societal, peer and family pressure and take a deep dive into it," Malhotra said.

