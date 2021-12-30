New Delhi: Film and digital content production house Abundantia Entertainment will be looking at a mix of theatrical and digital releases for the projects it has greenlit for 2022, said a senior executive at the company. The move comes as web has emerged bigger after two years of the covid-19 pandemic, changing consumption habits for good.

So far, Abundantia is known for hits like Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and web series like Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe.

The company’s big tent-pole film Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar co-produced by Amazon Studios is meant for cinemas, as are two remakes it has lined up—of southern language films Home and Soorarai Pottru. A murder mystery directed by Anu Menon should also get a theatrical release. At the same time, the firm will stream a film called Jalsa starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah on an OTT platform and will also take a call on the sequel to its horror thriller Chhori later.

“OTT platforms have opened doors to such beautiful content, making it the best time for writers, directors and technicians looking to tell insightful, impactful and engaging stories," Shikha Sharma, content and development head at Abundantia said. It is clear that mainstream, commercial films like Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring audiences to cinemas but they will co-exist with streaming services that have irreversibly changed the way we consume content, said Sharma adding that Abundantia is now looking to be a platform-agnostic content creator.

The company that is known for female-centric stories such as Shakuntala Devi, Chhori, Sherni and Durgamati works with the creative strategy to be female-first, Sharma said. “We don’t really look out for stories centered on a specific gender but there are so many exciting stories now that revolve around women. And of course, women are watching all of these stories, whether on the big or small screen, making for an important part of the consumer base," said Sharma whose company is also producing an Amazon original called Hush Hush starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.

