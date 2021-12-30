Abundantia Entertainment to balance theatrical and digital releases in 2022

The company that is known for female-centric stories such as Shakuntala Devi, Chhori, Sherni and Durgamati works with the creative strategy to be female-first, Sharma said. “We don’t really look out for stories centered on a specific gender but there are so many exciting stories now that revolve around women. And of course, women are watching all of these stories, whether on the big or small screen, making for an important part of the consumer base," said Sharma whose company is also producing an Amazon original called Hush Hush starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.