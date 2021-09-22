NEW DELHI : Abundantia Entertainment, producer of films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi and Sherni , and web shows such as Breathe and B reathe: Into The Shadows , has acquired the rights of journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi that will be adapted into a dramatised, multi-season series for streaming.

Lall will serve as a consultant writer for the series adaptation.

This February, Abundantia had also bought the rights of author Ashwin Sanghi’s historical science fiction thriller Keepers of the Kalachakra to adapt into a multi-season web series, in keeping with the trend of streaming services turning to books for inspiration.

Earlier, producer Sheetal Talwar had announced that he had bought the rights to Shashi Tharoor’s book Why I Am a Hindu. American streaming site Netflix has already adapted sports drama Selection Day, spy thriller The Bard of Blood, dystopian novel Leila and Salman Rushdie’s classic Midnight’s Children, after its success with Vikram Chandra’s crime thriller Sacred Games. SonyLIV has also seen much traction for its crime drama Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story that was based on The Scam.

Earlier, a producer could easily plagiarize a Western film and adapt it for the local audience. But with the globe having shrunk thanks to digital media, the next best option is to buy books and adapt them, media experts point out. For long, feature films have been churned out from popular books. Anurag Kashyap’s crime docudrama Black Friday and Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romantic drama 2 States, stand out as examples. Web series are an extension of the trend, especially considering that there is a sudden demand for a lot more content in the digital space. Plus, a lot of these books are already successful, so there is a proven target audience for the concept, which may overlap on the web.

Book rights for web series could cost anywhere between ₹50 lakh and Rs. 2 crore. Media experts say costs vary depending on the published success of the book, genre and uniqueness.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.