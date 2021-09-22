Abundantia Entertainment to make series on Nirav Modi

Earlier, a producer could easily plagiarize a Western film and adapt it for the local audience. But with the globe having shrunk thanks to digital media, the next best option is to buy books and adapt them, media experts point out. For long, feature films have been churned out from popular books. Anurag Kashyap’s crime docudrama Black Friday and Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romantic drama 2 States, stand out as examples. Web series are an extension of the trend, especially considering that there is a sudden demand for a lot more content in the digital space. Plus, a lot of these books are already successful, so there is a proven target audience for the concept, which may overlap on the web.