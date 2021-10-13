New Delhi: Abundantia Entertainment, known for films such as Baby, Airlift and Toilet- Ek Prem Katha , has announced the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film Home .

The family drama had recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Abundantia will co-produce the film along with original makers Friday Film House, whose earlier film Angamaly Diaries, they are also remaking in Hindi.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of Home is another step in that journey," Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said in a statement.

Known for their entertaining and emotional storylines, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies have provided ample fodder for Hindi film narratives, for years. Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 (a remake of Telugu movie Kshanam), Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba (Telugu film Temper) and Salman Khan’s action romantic comedy Bodyguard (Malayalam film of the same name) are some of the biggest blockbuster remakes in recent years, with profits of Rs. 101 crore, Rs. 100 crore and Rs. 74 crore, respectively.

Film experts said south Indian cinema has perfected the art of making commercially viable mainstream entertainers with drama and emotions, a formula Bollywood is yet to get right, especially lately, as the failure of big-ticket films such as Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank shows. Most south Indian language films, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, know how to appeal to the lowest common denominator without losing sense of the plot. In an earlier interview with Mint, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said that while the Hindi movie industry was doing well in terms of scripts until five years ago, things have become a little stale now and the uncommon treatment (of these south Indian films) is a bonus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!