Acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ comes to Amazon Prime Video

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after initially being rejected by top OTT platforms for its controversial theme. The Jeo Baby directed film touches upon the politics around the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and the stigma associated with menstruation. Having made its way to a niche Malayalam service Neestream this January, the film had elicited much praise and stirred considerable debate on the roles defined for women by a patriarchal society.

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after initially being rejected by top OTT platforms for its controversial theme. The Jeo Baby directed film touches upon the politics around the entry of women in the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and the stigma associated with menstruation. Having made its way to a niche Malayalam service Neestream this January, the film had elicited much praise and stirred considerable debate on the roles defined for women by a patriarchal society.

In an interview with Firstpost, Baby had said that a number of OTT platforms including Netflix and Amazon had rejected the film and the widespread appreciation for it eventually “showed their lack of instinct for the kind of Malayalam film that tends to get pan-India traction".

“Certainly, there are discussions happening internally I think about why they rejected this movie. I’m not blaming anyone, but one channel that I approached told me: ‘The film’s script is not fine. Next time when you are making a film, first show us the script – we will correct it and give it back to you," Baby said in reference to TV channel, Zee Keralam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Only Amazon saw the film and rejected it. Netflix rejected it without seeing it. And neither of them gave us their reason…When we mailed asking what their criteria were, they did not reply. But the big Malayalam channels did say they cannot take the film because of this (Sabarimala) issue," he had added.

To be sure, the controversies around recent web originals such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2 have possibly made audiences more curious about their themes and content, drawing significant eyeballs to the services. According to estimates by media consulting firm Ormax, Tandav was the second most viewed OTT show across platforms in the week of launch, notching up 3.2 million views within three days, continuing its run as controversies raged on, in its second week with 5.9 million views and another 1.9 million views the week after.