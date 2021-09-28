Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Action film ‘Sanak’ to premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar

Action film ‘Sanak’ to premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar

Premium
Directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures, the film features Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal.
2 min read . 10:27 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Disney had recently announced the direct-to-digital release of romantic film ‘Shiddat’ on 1 October

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Action thriller Sanak will skip the wait to make it to theatres as they reopen and premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures, the film features Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.

Action thriller Sanak will skip the wait to make it to theatres as they reopen and premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures, the film features Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.

Disney had recently announced the direct-to-digital release of romantic film Shiddat on 1 October.

Disney had recently announced the direct-to-digital release of romantic film Shiddat on 1 October.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As theatres reopen in Maharashtra next month, a number of filmmakers are looking at locking dates for theatrical releases. However, the backlog over the past year-and-a-half may result in inadequate showcasing for several ready projects. 

Trade experts say the resumption of big-screen releases will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres. However, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for projects that may not find viable showcasing in cinemas.

Netflix which will soon stream Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

The economics also make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional 8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of 15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around 20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs. It helps to keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the pipeline that it has to fund, trade experts say.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!