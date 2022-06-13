Action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ to release on 8 July

“The trend underpins the fact that stories can find an audience irrespective of platform, and the creative strategy of a company like ours anyway is to be screen-agnostic,“ Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment had said to Mint in an earlier interview. The wide reach of streaming platforms, besides the connect and impact of these stories, gives creators the confidence to take them forward in a different language or to a new distribution medium, Malhotra had said. The seamless transition of stories in the coming years can happen not only between movie and web screens but extend to comic books and gaming as well, he had added.