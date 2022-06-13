Action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ to release on 8 July

Popular films made for over-the-top video streaming platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release
Action thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, will release in cinemas on 8 July. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios. It stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.
Popular films made for over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release. South Indian language movies Home and Soorarai Pottru, both released on Amazon Prime Video, have been picked up by Abundantia Entertainment for Hindi remakes.
Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is ready with a Tamil version. Khuda Haafiz, the first instalment to Jammwal’s film, had originally streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. While content creators emphasize on the wide reach of these platforms and the potential to enhance appeal in a new language, critics point to the continuing dependence of the Hindi film industry on southern stories, given the lack of originality in the north.
“The trend underpins the fact that stories can find an audience irrespective of platform, and the creative strategy of a company like ours anyway is to be screen-agnostic,“ Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment had said to Mint in an earlier interview. The wide reach of streaming platforms, besides the connect and impact of these stories, gives creators the confidence to take them forward in a different language or to a new distribution medium, Malhotra had said. The seamless transition of stories in the coming years can happen not only between movie and web screens but extend to comic books and gaming as well, he had added.