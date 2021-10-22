Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Actor accidentally shoots woman dead on set with a prop gun

FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. 
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Agencies

The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film ‘Rust,’ the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film "Rust," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.

It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.

A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.

Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

