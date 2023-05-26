Actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua in Kolkata. See viral images of newly-wedded couple2 min read 26 May 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi, and has a son with her. Arth Vidyarthi, Ashish's son now works with Tesla in Austin
Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, got married for the second time on Wednesday, in an intimate affair in Kolkata. The 60-year old actor married entrepreneur Rupali Barua. Several images from the wedding surfaced on social media, where a visibly happy Ashish Vidyarthi is seen grooving to music along with his newly wedded wife Rupali Barua, along with other attendees.
