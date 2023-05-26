Home/ Industry / Media/  Actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua in Kolkata. See viral images of newly-wedded couple
Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, got married for the second time on Wednesday, in an intimate affair in Kolkata. The 60-year old actor married entrepreneur Rupali Barua. Several images from the wedding surfaced on social media, where a visibly happy Ashish Vidyarthi is seen grooving to music along with his newly wedded wife Rupali Barua, along with other attendees.

Vidyarthi, who essayed several remarkable roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films, is noted for his antagonist roles in movies. Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear's actress Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish Vidyarthi, an alumnus of National School of Drama until 1990, also has a son, Arth Vidyarthi, with Rajoshi Barua.

Images of Ashish Vidyarthi's wedding goes viral

In the new photos from the wedding, curated by several Bollywood fan pages, the newlywed couple can be seen happily posing with their families. In another candid shot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua can be seen dancing together. The couple wore matching off-white outfits for the wedding ceremony.

TOI quoted the actor who shared his feelings about getting married at 60. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," said Ashish.

Vidyarthi's first wife says 

Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Baruah (Piloo) had posted cryptic Instagram stories after the images of Ashish Vidyarthi's wedding images surfaced on social media. These led to media speculation following which Piloo came forward and issued a clarification via Hindustan Times. 

Piloo revealed that the two went separate ways in 2021 and since then lived happily. Last October, they filed for their divorce petition and have remained friends.

Piloo was married to Ashish Vidyarthi for 22 years. 

“Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative. We cannot hang a man because of his needs. He has found someone that’s a good thing.," Piloo was heard saying to Hindustan Times

 

 

 

Updated: 26 May 2023, 05:08 PM IST
