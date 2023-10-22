Actor Dalip Tahil gets 2 months' jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in a five-year-old case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

65-year-old Tahil, who rammed his car into an autorickshaw in 2018, had injured a woman.

Relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated, a magistrate's court convicted and sentenced Tahil to two months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dalip Tahil case: Dalip Tahil's drunk driving case dates back to 2018. At that time, Mumbai Police had arrested Tahil. He was accused of ramming an autorickshaw from his car. A woman passenger, who was sitting in that auto, was also injured in that accident. While Tahil was given bail, the case continued. On Sunday, the court announced the verdict and sentenced him to two months.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Tahil had refused to give blood samples to the Mumbai Police at the time. However, the police had ordered medical tests of the injured person in that accident.

Tahil has worked in films like Baazigar, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Soldier, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!