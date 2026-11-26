Combinations of certain actors and directors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand for the upcoming big-budget action film King or Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan who scored with Bhooth Bangla earlier this year, are a clear benefit to the film business. In the Tamil industry, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar collaborated on Jailer and Jailer 2, with an untitled film slated for release soon.
Combinations of certain actors and directors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand for the upcoming big-budget action film King or Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan who scored with Bhooth Bangla earlier this year, are a clear benefit to the film business. In the Tamil industry, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar collaborated on Jailer and Jailer 2, with an untitled film slated for release soon.
Although such examples across Hindi and south Indian films are fewer now than they used to be until the 1990s, teams with proven track records help lock screen allocation and food and beverage inventory in advance, experts said.
While ultimate performance depends on content, programming risk is reduced and a comfortable initial run is guaranteed, even amid challenges of films becoming available on streaming platforms within weeks and the clutter of content choices that makes gaining audience trust difficult.
“When a proven combo is announced, like Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan or Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, we lock screen allocation, premium formats and F&B inventory weeks in advance because the opening is predictable,” said Deepak Adwani, executive director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd.
Bhooth Bangla, released in April, gave the multiplex operator steady family occupancy well beyond the first week, which is exactly what a chain needs, Adwani added. The film reunited Kumar and Priyadarshan after hits such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan, and went on to earn almost ₹170 crore at the domestic box office.
Adwani said King (that will see Khan and Anand collaborate after the success of Pathaan) on 24 December will be the chain’s biggest planning priority for the year end, across standard and premium screens. Golmaal 5 in January, in which Ajay Devgn collaborates with director Rohit Shetty after hits across the Golmaal and Singham franchises, will be strong in its tier-II and tier-III cinemas, where family comedies deliver the best group bookings and F&B combos.
Almost like brands
Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director of CineNow, an entertainment financing platform, said proven actor-director combinations function almost like brands. Audiences know the tone and scale they are buying.
“The combination works because the director understands how to amplify a particular star persona. For younger actors it takes longer to build that equity, you generally need two or three successful collaborations before the pairing itself becomes a reason to buy a ticket,” Dalmia said.
The commercial benefit is reduced audience education. When the combination itself communicates genre, scale and tone, marketing starts with recognition rather than from zero, he added.
“Actors trust directors who bring out the best in them. And of course, commercial success plays a big part in ensuring the longevity of such equations,” film producer Anand Pandit said.
People who trust each other on set usually make a better film and the audience already knows what the pairing stands for before the trailer comes out, so the film is easier to sell. But it does not decide anything.
Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation at Cinépolis India, pointed out that Kumar and Priyadarshan had one of the year’s steadiest hits with Bhooth Bangla and one of its quickest exits with Haiwaan in September. The combination gets people in on the first day. After that it comes down to whether the fans love the film, and nothing else really matters, he added.
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox, pointed out that India primarily remains a star-driven market and while the trade is often superstitious about proven combinations, the celebrity face value attached to a film makes it more marketable.
Monday blues?
“For us, a combo reduces programming risk. But it only secures the opening weekend. From Monday, show count is decided by occupancy, not by names. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an example where we had to cut shows quickly despite the David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan pull,” Miraj’s Adwani said.
A combo works best when it stays in its zone. Audiences get so used to seeing a pair in one genre that they find it hard to accept them in something new.
“Haiwaan is a good example. Audiences knew it was a thriller, but they were not ready to see Akshay and Priyadarshan outside the comedy space they love them for, and the footfalls did not come. So, a combo can build trust, but it can also box the pair into one genre,” he said.