Irrfan Khan, actor extrordinaire, passes away at 54 battling cancer

NEW DELHI : Actor Irrfan Khan, diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today. He was 54.

In a career spanning almost 30 years and work across Indian, Hollywood and British films, Khan was last seen in comedy drama Angrezi Medium that was the last film to hit screens before the nationwide lockdown in mid-March.

A student of the National School of Drama, Khan moved to Mumbai, where he acted in numerous television serials, including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant (Doordarshan), AnooGoonj on Doordarshan, Star Bestsellers (Star Plus), and Sparsh.

Having made his screen debut with the Mira Nair’s Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988), Khan finally came into his own with grey characters films such as Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004). A National Award for dacoit drama Paan Singh Tomar (2011) and several accolades for more mainstream outings like Hindi Medium (2017) were only some feathers in the actor’s cap.

Globally, Khan has worked in several international projects such as The Warrior (2001), The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).

In 2011, Khan was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts. Khan who lost his mother a couple of days ago, is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

Social media was flooded with wishes and condolences after the news came out on Wednesday morning.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," Khan’s Piku director Shoojit Sarkar wrote.

