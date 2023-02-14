Actor Javed Khan Amrohi of 'Lagaan', ‘Chak De! India’ fame dies of lungs failure
- The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year
Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who played the person letting out the ram-leela maidan to the Indian women's national hockey team in the Shah rukh Khan starrer ‘Chak De! India’, passed away due to lungs failure in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 February.
