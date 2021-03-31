Movie buffs could possibly see actor Katrina Kaif on the big screen after a nearly two-year hiatus when her action thriller Sooryavanshi hits screens next month. The Rs100 crore plus project adds to the slate Kaif is currently working on, including a horror comedy called Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the next instalment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

While rising covid cases remain a cause for concern, Sooryavanshi hasn’t yet announced a delay in its release date.

Kaif, who won a beauty contest at the age of 14 in Hawaii, and subsequently modelled professionally in London, was first seen in the English-Hindi erotic heist film Boom (2003) as part of an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Madhu Sapre and Padma Lakshmi. Shen then appeared briefly in Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller Sarkar (2005) and alongside Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Sohail Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), a film popularly considered her foray into mainstream Hindi cinema. She followed it up with a small part in Telugu film, Allari Pidugu (2005).

Hits such as Vipul Amrutlal Shah's romantic comedy Namastey London (2007), sports drama Apne (2007) comedy Welcome (2007), and thriller Race (2008) followed, though the actor came into her own with Kabir Khan's terrorism drama New York (2009). Kaif then starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Santoshi's hit comedy, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), and Prakash Jha's political thriller Raajneeti (2010), with her role in the latter speculated to be based on Sonia Gandhi. The actor then added commercial successes such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Bang Bang! (2014) to her kitty.

Since 2015, Kaif has seen major fluctuations in her career with Kabir Khan’s post 26/11 counter-terrorism drama Phantom (2015), Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor (2016), an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Anurag Basu's comedy-adventure film Jagga Jasoos (2017) and period action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan (2018). Her last screen appearance was in the moderately successful Bharat alongside Salman Khan in 2019.

