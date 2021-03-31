Actor Katrina Kaif awaits release of multiple projects

Hits such as Vipul Amrutlal Shah's romantic comedy Namastey London (2007), sports drama Apne (2007) comedy Welcome (2007), and thriller Race (2008) followed, though the actor came into her own with Kabir Khan's terrorism drama New York (2009). Kaif then starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Santoshi's hit comedy, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), and Prakash Jha's political thriller Raajneeti (2010), with her role in the latter speculated to be based on Sonia Gandhi. The actor then added commercial successes such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Bang Bang! (2014) to her kitty.

