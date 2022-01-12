NEW DELHI : Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for films like Pink , Mission Mangal and web shows like Criminal Justice , has launched her production house Kintsukuroi Films. The first project titled Nayeka will feature her in the lead.

To be sure, Kulhari is the latest to join the long list of female actors turning to production, including Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

Media and entertainment industry experts say there is no difference between a male and a female actor turning to production, it is simply done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster.

An actor getting into production is often based on liking the concept to the extent that they don’t want to make it cost-heavy by charging a fee for it but instead taking a share in profits. It also stems from experience. After having been in the business for a certain amount of time, every actor looks for stories that can do justice to their talent and be told effectively.

Moreover, in an earlier interview with Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said roles often become repetitive or not that challenging, as actors get along in age.

“However, I feel an actor comes into their prime only in their 30s. And I think that is the time you start considering options of collaborating with like-minded people," Chopra had said, referring to production. When you’re in the business of storytelling, it’s natural that you would, at some point, want to tell your own story and tell it in the way it deserves to be told, she had added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.